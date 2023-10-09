"That's the real Jey" - Fans emotionally react after Jey Uso breaks character to praise Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

At the WWE Fastlane post-show press conference, Jey Uso broke character to praise his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy and Sikoa competed in a tag team match against John Cena and LA Knight on October 7. Despite The Bloodline duo's loss, Jey spoke highly of them after they had the privilege of sharing the ring with the 16-time WWE World Champion.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe reacted to Jey praising his former Bloodline stablemates despite leaving the faction earlier this year. Most fans claimed that Jey was proud of his brothers and was happy to speak out of character.

Check out a screengrab of the fan reactions to Jey praising Jimmy and Sikoa:

Some responses to Jey breaking character after Fastlane

At Fastlane, Jey and Cody Rhodes secured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become new champions.

Main Event Jey previously held the tag team title with his brother Jimmy. Meanwhile, this was Rhodes' first championship victory since returning to WWE in 2022.

What did Jey Uso have to say about The Bloodline after Fastlane?

Following WWE Fastlane, Jey Uso spoke highly of his brothers and Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The newly crowned champion said he was proud of his brothers, and seeing them share the ring with John Cena brought joy to his heart. Jey even suggested that he had no animosity towards The Bloodline duo.

"To me, seeing him [Jimmy Uso] wrestling John Cena brings joy to my heart. Solo [Sikoa], [a] joy to my heart. Like it's all good here, but like either step up or get stepped on right now and right now man. We [are] writing the story, Uce. We don't even know the story, this chapter."

With Jey and Cody Rhodes winning the tag team titles, fans can expect them to feud with some of the most notable tandems in WWE. It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will react to The Bloodline's loss upon his return to SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso breaking character to praise Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.