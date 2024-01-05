"That's so sad to hear," That's a shame" - Fans dejected as former SmackDown star announces retirement 100+ days after his WWE release

The end of a talent's WWE stint can sometimes even force them away from the wrestling world, and it seems the same has happened with Rick Boogs. The former SmackDown star recently revealed he no longer plans to wrestle, and several fans were left heartbroken over his statement.

A former collegiate wrestler, Boogs made his pro wrestling debut for the WWE in 2017 and remained with the company until his release in September 2023. While Boogs was always singled out for his charisma and enjoyed success on the main roster during his pairing with Shinsuke Nakamura, the 36-year-old's WWE run never took off due to unfortunate injury setbacks.

In a recent interview following his release, Eric Bugenhagen confirmed he did not wish to enter the squared circle again after his somewhat controversial ouster from the promotion. Rick Boogs was amongst those talents that various fans wished to see more of in the WWE, and many viewers took to X/Twitter to share their messages of support for the former SmackDown star.

Rick Boogs is retired from wrestling following his WWE release, for now!

The comment in question was made during Rick Boogs' appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where the former superstar spoke at length about his release.

When it came to his future as a pro wrestler, Boogs bluntly claimed that he was not hoping to wrestle "for now" but noted that you should "never rule out" a potential return to the ring. The former NXT star explained he has a lot on his plate after WWE and was more busier than before and very excited about what 2024 has in store for him.

Boogs also opened up about the sacrifices he made during the early years of his wrestling career, which you read all about right here.

