"That's serious stuff" - WWE veteran concerned over Hulk Hogan throwing major accusations at legend (Exclusive)

Some disturbing details about an incident involving WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently emerged, which has concerned former head writer Vince Russo. He commented on the controversial topic and shared his perspective.

Scott Steiner recently told Chris Van Vliet on Insight that Hogan once tried to put him behind bars. According to him, Hogan falsely accused him of threatening and slapping his wife. Steiner could get out of the situation without much complication since the incident happened at an airport with cameras around that captured everything.

Speaking about the topic on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that the accusation was extremely serious. He said:

"I mean, that's serious stuff, bro. Because it is, you know, threatening somebody is a terrorist... That's serious, serious stuff. When Steiner says he could have gotten serious, serious heat, he is absolutely telling the truth." [2:36 onwards]

What exactly did Scott Steiner say about the incident with WWE legend Hulk Hogan?

According to Steiner, he had only spoken to Hogan's wife but had not been physically violent with her.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Steiner explained that he was lucky the incident happened at an airport, making the case much easier for him after the WWE Hall of Famer accused him.

"One time he tried to put me in jail. I was facing serious time. I could have been in jail for 15 years... He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him. Well that’s terroristic threats and aggravated assault. So I got a call from the San Jose Police Department. It was on TMZ and stuff. And luckily it happened at the airport because there were so many cameras. Otherwise it would have been her and him against me. So that would have been a tough case in court. But since it was on camera, I told them don't bother me anymore. It's on camera, they stopped," Steiner said.

It remains to be seen if any new details about the WWE legends will emerge in the coming weeks.

