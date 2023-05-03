"That's a SummerSlam match" - Hall of Famer wants Roman Reigns to face 36-year-old star (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently stated that a match of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins' level must go down at a stage like SummerSlam 2023.

Rollins is the only challenger whom The Tribal Chief hasn't pinned during his historic Universal Championship reign. When the duo went to war at Royal Rumble 2022, The Tribal Chief resorted to disqualifying himself by attacking Rollins with a chair to keep the title on his waist. As such, fans have been clamoring to see a massive rematch go down between the two performers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone wondered why WWE didn't book Seth Rollins and Reigns to compete at Backlash 2023. Bill Apter argued that the match deserved to go down on a stage like SummerSlam. The Hall of Fame journalist feels the bout shouldn't take place at a "B" premium live event.

"That's a SummerSlam match. That's not the B type of pay-per-view match. Seth is SummerSlam match," said Bill Apter. [14:26 - 14:33]

Check out the full video below:

Seth Rollins got involved with Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, on this week's RAW

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins interrupted Paul Heyman and took some massive shots at Roman Reigns. He mentioned how Reigns doesn't have to keep running away from him anymore as they have been drafted to separate brands.

The Messiah also made it clear that he was keen on winning the newly-announced WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

Later in the night, Rollins squared off against Solo Sikoa, but the match ended in a no-contest after The Usos interfered. Considering Rollins is on RAW, and Roman Reigns is on SmackDown, it's safe to say a rematch between them won't materialize anytime soon. However, since there's a lot of money to be made from the two, WWE would be keen to revisit their rivalry down the line.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes