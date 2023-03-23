"That's where these two belong" - Austin Theory predicts two debuts to happen soon including his pre-WWE partner

As he prepares for arguably the biggest match of his career, Austin Theory appeared on The Bump and admitted that he foresees Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams making their RAW debuts sooner rather than later.

For those who don't know, Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes briefly teamed up before their WWE days as they competed in several tag team matches, with the latter performing under the "Christian Casanova" moniker.

While Theory has experienced a phenomenal rise on the main roster, Carmelo Hayes has become one of NXT's top prospects over the past year. The same can be said about Trick Williams, who has also shown incredible promise during this time on WWE's developmental brand.

Williams and Hayes could soon be in line for a main roster call-up, and the United States Champion felt the duo deserved to be on Monday Night RAW.

The latest episode of The Bump also had Carmelo and Trick as guests alongside Austin Theory, who made a pretty confident prediction about the current NXT star's immediate future:

"I mean, you know, I'd be a liar if I said I didn't see these guys on 'Monday Night Raw' in the future," Theory said. "I specifically say 'Monday Night Raw' because that is the show. That's where these two belong, and that's where they're going to go ...Trick, Melo, you guys know what you're doing. I could sit here, and I could give you motivation all day, but you've already got it. You've both already got it." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

While Austin Theory is scheduled to defend the United States title against John Cena, Carmelo Hayes is also slated for a big match during WrestleMania weekend, as he will take on Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver on April 1st.

The RAW after WrestleMania is where most main roster debuts happen, but could Hayes and Williams be among the next round of call-ups? Only time will tell.

Which WWE legends inspired Austin Theory to become a pro wrestler?

The reigning United States Champion recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and opened up about the veterans he grew up idolizing in the wrestling business.

Theory's off-screen admiration for John Cena isn't a secret; however, he mentioned some exciting names who influenced his decision to pursue pro wrestling.

In addition to the Cenation Leader, Austin loved watching Edge, Triple H, and Randy Orton and spoke at length about how the aforementioned former world champions inspired him to work towards his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

Theory has not only succeeded in his goal but looks like a future WWE main-eventer in the making. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below.

