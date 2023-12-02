"That's usually what I say when I'm done with your mom" - Former WWE Champion throws hilarious shade at Bayley

Bayley has been having a bad week following WWE Survivor Series where Damage CTRL lost their WarGames match. It got worse when a former SmackDown Women's Champion continued to throw shade at her on social media.

Damage CTRL faced Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series in a WarGames match. It kicked off the event and the ladies didn't disappoint as they put together a really entertaining matchup.

Bayley took a bunch of finishers toward the end of the match, with Lynch getting the win after she put her through a table. The first-ever Grand Slam Women's Champion in WWE sent a message to her fans ahead of SmackDown.

"Been there, done that, and I’m coming back for more," Bayley wrote.

However, Carmella decided to take a shot at Bayley and continue their hilarious banter on social media.

"That’s usually what I say when I’m done with your mom," Carmella commented.

Carmella's reply to Bayley's Instagram post.

Despite being on maternity leave, Carmella still finds ways to annoy her in-ring rival and real-life friend. It's not the first time Carmella has brought Bayley's mother into their online feud.

What's next for Damage CTRL following WWE Survivor Series?

There was plenty of speculation following WWE Survivor Series that Damage CTRL could be kicking Bayley out of the group. Damage CTRL's breakup has been teased for months, but they recently recovered by bringing in Kairi Sane and Asuka as new members.

Bayley was the MVP for Damage CTRL at WarGames, but she also took the pin that caused the team to lose. She was also alone backstage when Cathy Kelley interviewed her following her hellacious match.

Damage CTRL will likely address what happened at Survivor Series in this week's episode of SmackDown.

How excited are you with Damage CTRL's current story trajectory? Share your answers in the comments section below.

