"THAT'S VINTAGE RONALDO," "WHAT IS THIS CROSSOVER" - Fans hilariously troll Cristiano Ronaldo for getting booked after using a WWE finisher

Wrestling and football fans burst out laughing as they witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo using former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler's finishing move on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card after an unorthodox tackle in Al-Nassar's 2-0 loss against Al-Hilal on Tuesday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

CR7 seized Gustavo Cuellar's head and neck before dropping him with a ZigZag-style move.

The technique piqued Ziggler's interest, and he uploaded a gif of himself hitting the move on Alberto Del Rio from the top of a ladder.

Well, fans from both sports took to Twitter to mock CR7 likening a tackle using Dolph Ziggler's WWE finisher.

A fan said the move by the Portuguese forward was a classic Ronaldo tactic that viciously intercepted rival team players.

Another fan shared that the football and WWE crossover is beyond imagination.

Some fans shared that CR7 is probably Ziggler's fan and that someday he could join the Stamford-based promotion.

Many fans called out Ronaldo's tackle as The Show Off's Zig-Zag finisher.

Apollo Crews once advised Cristiano Ronaldo not to join WWE

WWE NXT's Apollo Crews has mentioned that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have done "okay" in professional wrestling.

CR7 had a lot of options after being released by Manchester United in November of last year. Metro believed Ronaldo would be ideal for WWE, but Apollo Crews ended such speculation in a December interview.

Crews cautioned the former Real Madrid player that professional wrestling's brutality might not be appropriate for him. However, he complimented Ronaldo's mentality and status as a world-class athlete.

"Not with me here! Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone, he would've done okay. When you start the physical part, that's a different story, though, for most people. But again, [he's] a world-class athlete, so I wouldn't put it past him," Crews said. [H/T - Metro]

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team were defeated in the football game despite hitting the finishing move. Al-Nassr is now three points behind Al-Ittihad in the table, given that the league leaders have a game in hand.

