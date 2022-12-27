"That's how he wants his legacy to end" - Vince Russo claims WWE legend wants to die in ring in his final match (Exclusive)

WWE aired a rare recap episode of RAW this week, but Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, as always, were back for another insightful episode of Legion of RAW. Ric Flair's recent controversies were among the topics of discussion, and Vince Russo shared his honest opinions about The Nature Boy.

In case you haven't kept track, Ric Flair has been engaged in a public spat with Eric Bischoff over the past few weeks. The former WCW personalities have traded insults on Twitter, with Flair even dedicating an entire podcast episode to blast Eric Bischoff.

Vince Russo has known Ric Flair for many years and claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer was just creating controversy to stay relevant.

Russo said Flair was cutting promos in real life like he was in character and noted that the 73-year-old is still eyeing an in-ring return. Ric Flair competed in what was billed as his "Last Match" in July 2022 but has left the door open for another bout.

Vince Russo legitimately feels that Ric Flair wants to be remembered as the legendary star who died doing what he loved the most. Here's Russo's shocking claim on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"He's doing it, bro, to create controversy. He is cutting Flair promos! Chris, I'm telling you, bro, and I'm dead serious. He wants to die in a wrestling ring. I'm telling you, bro. He's looking at, 'Okay, 73, maybe I'll do it when I'm 75.' I'm telling you, bro, that's how he wants his legacy to end. I honestly and truly believe that, bro." [35:46 onwards]

What happened in WWE legend Ric Flair's last match?

As noted above, the 16-time world champion laced up his wrestling boots for a highly-publicized event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The show was attended by some of the most well-known veterans of WWE, including Ric Flair's close friends from the business.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade, in a triumphant effort against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Hence, fans were glad to see the wrestling icon complete the match without any significant health scares.

Ric Flair, however, passed out twice during the match, as revealed later during an interview in the aftermath of his supposedly final appearance inside the squared circle. The WWE veteran even declared that he'd never fully retire as a professional wrestler and seemed interested in wrestling once again someday.

