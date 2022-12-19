"I'm done" – WWE Hall of Famer responds to Ric Flair's scathing criticism

Ric Flair has criticized several high-profile people in the wrestling industry lately, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. His brutal assessment of Bischoff has now prompted a response from the former WCW executive.

On a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed he is "p****d off" with Bischoff. The wrestling legend added that his old WCW boss is an "arrogant p***k" who "f****d me every time he turned around."

Bischoff stated on his 83 Weeks podcast that his relationship with Flair appeared to be good six months ago when they partied together in Houston. He also explained why he is not interested in exchanging insults with the 73-year-old:

"I have a lot of respect for Ric," Bischoff said. "It doesn't mean I'm not gonna fire back, especially publicly if somebody's gonna start taking shots at me from the sidelines because that's, for better or worse, kinda my nature to fight back, right? But I'm done, I'm just done. I have too much affection for Ric and too much respect for Ric." [24:30 – 24:54]

Bischoff added that he would rather discuss problems with Flair face-to-face instead of taking shots at each other over podcasts.

Why is Ric Flair upset with Eric Bischoff?

A new WWE-produced documentary about The Nature Boy, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will be released on the Peacock streaming service on December 26. Eric Bischoff's comments in the documentary were not well received by Flair, according to the 16-time world champion's son-in-law Conrad Thompson.

Thompson, who hosts Bischoff's podcast, disclosed why the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is so frustrated:

"I believe the comment that you had, and, again, I haven't seen it, but Ric has mentioned it to me – I don't know that he said it on the air, but here it is – it was something about your debacle with him in '98, where you're going back-and-forth and suing and blah, blah, blah. 'I had to teach Ric Flair a lesson that rules are rules, and there's not a different set of rules for him,'" Thompson said. [26:43 – 27:09]

Bischoff understands why Flair might have been "lit up" after watching the documentary clip. However, the former SmackDown Executive Director feels he simply retold a story that was already public knowledge.

