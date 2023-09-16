"That's how that works" - 29-year-old WWE star takes shot at Dominik Mysterio

A 29-year-old WWE star has taken a shot at The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio ahead of their match next week.

Mysterio has become one of the most popular heels in the entire industry. The 26-year-old can barely say a word before the WWE Universe boos him out of the building. His bizarre on-screen relationship with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is wildly entertaining, and he has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

Another star who is lighting it up is NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Hayes and Mysterio will be competing in a singles match next week. NXT's official Twitter account hyped the matchup earlier today, which prompted Hayes to react in an entertaining fashion:

"Whichever Championship I hold is the A Championship. That’s how that works," he posted.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge praises Dominik Mysterio

Edge believes that Dominik Mysterio is the one who could mirror his success in the company.

The Rated-R Superstar celebrated 25 years with the company on the August 18th edition of SmackDown in Toronto. He battled Sheamus for the first time in his career and defeated The Celtic Warrior in the main event. Edge shook hands with Sheamus after the match and later revealed that it was the final match of his current WWE contract.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the veteran was asked about his views on current Superstars who could emulate him. The first name that came to his mind was Mysterio, and he claimed that Dirty Dom could wind up having a 25-year career as well.

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. I really think Dom, with what he is learning and what he is doing, and I really think 25 years from now he could be sitting here and having the same kind of chat. I think Montez Ford, both Street Profits. Rhea [Ripley], Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker," he said. [From 35:48 - 36:37]

The current NXT Champion will square off against the NXT North American Champion next Tuesday night in a non-title match. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day will get involved to try and help Dominik Mysterio pick up the win.

