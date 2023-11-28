"That's how WWE is" - WWE veteran breaks silence on Seth Rollins' outburst at Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins losing his temper at Survivor Series after CM Punk made his return.

The Visionary was irate when Cult of Personality hit at the Allstate Arena this Saturday, and Punk made his way out to the entranceway. Seth Rollins confronted the returning star, flipping him off, and had to be restrained by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned it was a work to get the fans buzzing. The former writer detailed that it was typical of WWE to blur the lines between TV and real life just so the fans would start talking on social platforms.

"Let me tell you this please, watching this show. If you guys think for one second that that was a shoot, I hate to say this, but I can't think of any other word, you're freaking morons. That's how WWE is. They're so over the top in the wrestling bubble. That would've never happened in a billion, trillion years. It was all a work and people are freaking arguing with me that it's real." [From 8:41 onwards]

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins addressed his actions and called Punk a hypocrite. It seems that WWE is already setting up a huge feud between Punk and Rollins.

