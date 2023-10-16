"That sh*t looks goofy" - WWE Universe believes 33-year-old star needs a character change to be successful on SmackDown

There are several current WWE Superstars who have the potential to be main-event talents for many years to come. One of those superstars is Grayson Waller, but some members of the WWE Universe want him to make some changes to his character.

Waller began wrestling in his native Australia in 2017 before WWE came calling in 2021. He started in NXT and spent a couple of years there to hone his skills. He was called up to the main roster in this year's draft and was assigned to the SmackDown brand.

The 33-year-old has been a success on the main roster, hosting top names on The Grayson Waller Effect. He has already received rubs from superstars such as John Cena and Edge. Twitter/X account @WrestleOps asked fans about their opinions on Waller, and here are some of the best answers.

"He's gotta change his ring attire, that sh*t looks goofy," one fan wrote.

This fan doesn't like Grayson Waller's boxing-themed attire.

"I'm in the minority but that entrance theme is HOT A**."

"I'm in the minority but that entrance theme is HOT A**."

This fan is not a fan of Grayson Waller's entrance music.

"Future World Champion without a doubt."

"Future World Champion without a doubt."

Grayson Waller is currently in a tag team with Austin Aries called "A-Town Down Under." They challenged Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown last Friday but failed.

Grayson Waller was a teacher before his WWE career

Grayson Waller was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. Waller became a professional wrestler in 2017 at the age of 27 years old. It's probably not the ideal age to start training, but he made it work.

But what did Waller do before becoming a wrestler? He was a high school history teacher, and a rare photo of him in his previous job surfaced online recently.

Waller has a bright future in wrestling due to his natural mic skills and cocky heel attitude that easily gets a ton of heat. He has a lot of potential and is just entering the prime of his young career.

What do you think of Grayson Waller's tenure on the main roster so far? Share your answers in the comments section below.