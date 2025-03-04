"That was the shock" - Former WWE employee reveals what stunned him more than John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

The beloved and adored version of John Cena is no more. The star sold out and aligned himself with The Rock during one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

The wrestling world watched in horror as John turned heel and demolished Cody after the Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion aligned with The Rock and brutally beat down the helpless Undisputed WWE Champion.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned that he did not anticipate Cena turning heel. However, the ex-writer felt that it wasn't the biggest shock of the night. He detailed that WWE going ahead with a heel turn for their Franchise Player was the more shocking event.

"The biggest shock about Saturday night wasn't John Cena turning heel. It was the fact that WWE actually did that. That was the shock." [From 3:33 onwards]

WWE has now confirmed that John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see how the company builds up this rivalry after the explosive start to the story at Elimination Chamber.

