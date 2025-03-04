  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • "That was the shock" - Former WWE employee reveals what stunned him more than John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

"That was the shock" - Former WWE employee reveals what stunned him more than John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:36 GMT
John Cena destroyed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena destroyed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber [Image: WWE.com]

The beloved and adored version of John Cena is no more. The star sold out and aligned himself with The Rock during one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Ad

The wrestling world watched in horror as John turned heel and demolished Cody after the Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion aligned with The Rock and brutally beat down the helpless Undisputed WWE Champion.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned that he did not anticipate Cena turning heel. However, the ex-writer felt that it wasn't the biggest shock of the night. He detailed that WWE going ahead with a heel turn for their Franchise Player was the more shocking event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The biggest shock about Saturday night wasn't John Cena turning heel. It was the fact that WWE actually did that. That was the shock." [From 3:33 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE has now confirmed that John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see how the company builds up this rivalry after the explosive start to the story at Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quotes above, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी