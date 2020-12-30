'That takes a lot of guts' - Former WWE Superstar impressed with CM Punk's big career decision (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox had many interesting things to share about CM Punk on the latest UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

As we had recently reported, Mike Knox's perceptions about CM Punk's in-ring work changed after their first match. Knox also spoke about CM Punk's decision to pursue an MMA career after retiring from pro wrestling.

Mike Knox said that CM Punk is a great person outside the ring, and he praised Punk's decision for trying his hand at MMA. Despite Punk's unsuccessful UFC stint, Knox said that the former WWE Superstar showed a lot of heart and guts to follow a path that not many would take.

"Great outside the ring. Great guy. You know what I mean? People kind of give it to him a little bit because he went to UFC, and he was trying to fight, and I was like, that takes a lot of heart and takes a lot of guts."

He doesn't have Brock Lesnar's size. He wasn't wrestling since he was born: Mike Knox on CM Punk's decision to join UFC

Knox was quick to note that CM Punk wasn't gifted with the same physical attributes as Brock Lesnar. Punk didn't even have an amateur wrestling background before signing up with the UFC. However, Punk made a decent amount of money despite being on the losing end of his two MMA fights.

"He doesn't have Brock Lesnar's size. He wasn't wrestling since he was born. Shooter style, you know what I mean? But he did it, man, and he made some money, and god bless him. I wish him nothing but success, man. After that first match, we were pretty solid, man."

Advertisement

CM Punk in the UFC.

After leaving WWE in 2014 and announcing his retirement, CM Punk began training at the Roufusport MMA Academy in 2015. Punk would make his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016 in the Welterweight division.

CM Punk was submitted in the first round, but that didn't stop him from returning for his second fight against Mike Jackson in June 2018 at UFC 225. Punk lost his second pro MMA fight via unanimous decision, and he has since stayed away from the cage.