"That title celebration gonna be spicy"- Fans go wild after WWE advertises Roman Reigns' former rival for upcoming SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to celebrate reaching 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. However, fans believe that his celebrations could be interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who is being advertised for the event.

Cody Rhodes was on the cusp of victory against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, but Solo Sikoa hampered his plans. While The American Nightmare wanted to continue his pursuit of gold, he was attacked by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after Mania, setting up a series of matches between the two.

However, the two men are set to be present on the same show yet again despite being part of different brands. WWE recently advertised Cody for the June 2 edition of SmackDown, which will also feature the 1000-day celebration for Roman Reigns.

The announcement has caused a significant buzz in the wrestling world, with many speculating that the two could once again come face-to-face during the planned honoring of The Tribal Chief.

It should also be noted that many times stars who are advertised for a show often end up competing in Dark matches after the show and don't make appearances on TV programming at all.

Roman Reigns is also expected to address Jimmy Uso's betrayal on WWE SmackDown

The Night of Champions PLE ended on one of the most shocking notes as Jimmy Uso finally snapped and laid out Roman Reigns with multiple superkicks. While Reigns has so far not said anything about the matter, Paul Heyman stated that they would talk about it in detail this Friday Night on the blue brand.

The Bloodline's implosion has been building up for a long period of time, with Reigns continuously berating The Usos after they lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Canadian duo took advantage of dissension within the group to retain their titles against Roman and Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia.

With Jimmy and Jey seemingly out of The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see whose side Sikoa is on. The Enforcer has been silent since the incident and recently sent out a cryptic message.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make more appearances on WWE programming in the coming weeks leading up to Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. He also commented on his summer fixture, telling everyone to get ready for "The Summer of Greatness."

