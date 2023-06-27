"That doesn't translate to heat" - Wrestling veteran discusses the problem with the way WWE is booking Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Dominik Mysterio is not getting the right kind of heat from fans.

Dominik Mysterio kicked off this week's RAW with Rhea Ripley, only to be interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Later in the evening, Dom got himself booked in a match against Akira Tozawa.

The 26-year-old made quick work of his opponent with the Frog Splash to send a message to The American Nightmare just a few days before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that Dom was not getting booed by adults. He did not agree with Dominik's look and said that he looks like a kid.

"Kids are booing Dom. Adults are not booing Dominik. Kids can relate to that. I've got nothing against this kid. I love Rey Mysterio. Rey Mysterio was very good to me, throughout my career. I want Dominik to do so well. This has always been my problem with Dominik. He looks like a kid. They don't do anything to make him look older," said Russo.

The wrestling veteran felt that WWE creative should be doing something to make Dominik Mysterio look like a more dangerous heel.

"In other words, if he were viciously attacking people. Alright, he looks like a kid but this kid has got a mean streak and he's dangerous. That's not what you get. You get a wrestler that looks like a kid and acting like a kid. To me, that doesn't translate to heat." [From 28:20 - 29:22]

Vince Russo has no personal vendetta against Dominik Mysterio

During the same conversation, Vince Russo mentioned that he did not have any problems with Dom. In fact, the former writer put him over for his achievements at such a young age.

"I got nothing against the dude. For him to be competing at this level at his age is unbelievable. But from day 1, I've just never gotten by the kid-like looks and they're not doing anything creatively to help that." [From 29:32 - 29:52]

Dominik Mysterio will be facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match this Saturday at Money in the Bank in London's famous O2 Arena.

