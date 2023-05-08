"That went crazy" - Major Celebrity on WWE RAW segment with Sheamus that led to teasing a match between the two

WWE star Sheamus held the United States Championship back in 2021 for 132 days, as recognized by the company. Less than two weeks prior to dropping the belt to Damian Priest at Summerslam, The Irishman defended his title against Ricochet on the August 9 edition of RAW.

During the match, as Sheamus was out at ringside taking a breather, MTV Challenge Godfather Mark Long confronted him in an impromptu spot. The actor later cut a promo on Sheamus.

In a most recent interview with the actor on FMC with Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware, & SP3, Mak Long recalled his interactions with the former WWE Champion and even credited the dirt sheets for a headline that eventually led to him delivering the promo directed at Sheamus:

"There was a lull in the match, Sheamus is outside walking, and I spontaneously jumped up and started yelling at him. Nothing was going on, so he noticed it, and started yelling back at me. We're yelling and WWE on FOX posted something about it on their Twitter. My Twitter feed blew up."

He further continued:

"Maybe it was you guys, someone wrote an article. 'Mark Long and Sheamus are on a collision course to wrestle.' That went crazy. It led to, I went there for SmackDown in New York, and did a promo for Sheamus. Two months later, Sheamus was checking into a hotel at the same time as me, we ran into each other and he's like, 'Hey big guy.' We started bullshitting. He came out after the show with us and had drinks. It was great." [H/T: Fightful Select]

Sheamus won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37, ending Matt Riddle's sole singles title reign at 49 days. This was, in turn, The Celtic Warrior's last run as champion.

Sheamus and Mark Long ultimately never got to wrestle, but WWE could revisit this brief feud, which included the latter calling out The Irishman to fight. Long has also made appearances on NXT television alongside Grayson Waller, and he would like to do an arc in NXT at some point in 2023.

WWE Superstar recalls match against Randy Orton as one of his favorites

Sheamus is one of the WWE stars that put on a hell of a performance from an in-ring standpoint at every opportunity presented to him.

During WrestleMania 39 weekend, when talking about the WarGames match from Survivor Series last year, The Celtic Warrior claimed that the historic bout is not high up on the list when it comes to his favorites.

He did, however, reveal that his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton at the eponymous pay-per-view back in 2010 was one that he looks back fondly:

"If I go back through my career, it’s not something I go, 'Oh! That moment there, that WarGames match.' That wouldn’t be up there anywhere near my top five or 10, you know? I’ve had some great matches, Hell in a Cell, I really like the one I had against Randy (Orton)," Sheamus said. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle



(Hell in a Cell, 2010) Randy Orton stares down Sheamus, before their encounter inside Hell in a Cell(Hell in a Cell, 2010) Randy Orton stares down Sheamus, before their encounter inside Hell in a Cell📷 (Hell in a Cell, 2010) https://t.co/qTISI9YJOj

Read more about the WWE Universe clamoring for Sheamus to face the a top star at Money in the Bank 2023 as the global juggernaut wrestling promotion returns to the United Kingdom here.

What do you think Sheamus should do next after it was revealed that The Brawling Brutes will remain on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes