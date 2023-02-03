"That is not worth it" - Former WWE personality doesn't want Sami Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is not in favor of Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It's safe to say that the global juggernaut hasn't told a story as captivating as the saga between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline in recent years. Things exploded at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where Zayn not only refused to join his stablemates in brutalizing Kevin Owens but shocked the fans by attacking Reigns. Another interesting twist was Jey Uso walking out instead of assaulting Sami Zayn.

With Zayn rumored to challenge The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown of Montreal, many believe the former could stun fans by winning. However, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he was rooting for Roman Reigns to retain the gold if the two were to square off.

"I'm gonna say I hope not, bro. I hope not. I really, really, really hope not," said Vince Russo. [1:27 - 1:33]

Russo added that even if Sami Zayn ended up winning, The Tribal Chief should regain the title on the very next episode of WWE SmackDown. He firmly believes having the former Honorary Uce defeat Reigns wasn't worth it.

"Hypothetically, The Usos come down. Now here comes Owens to help Sami Zayn. Hypothetically, one of the Usos accidently hits Roman Reigns, and we get the quick roll-up. Let's say, for argument's sake. You have to bring the rematch back on SmackDown that Friday and give him the title back. But if it's me, that is not worth it. Putting a mark on Roman Reigns, that is not worth it. It is not worth it to me, bro," added Russo. [1:58 - 2:33]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on The Bloodline's assault on Sami Zayn

On a recent episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T opened up about the show-stealing closing moments from Royal Rumble 2023. He praised WWE for flawlessly executing the violent angle without using blood. Booker T also noted how the segment satisfied the adult wrestling fan within him.

"The beat down that they gave Sami Zayn, that was like, 'somebody call the police.' It was criminal. Me as an adult, I can get off into that all day long. And it wasn't a bunch of blood. It wasn't a bunch of that. It just beat the hell out of him. You know what I mean. So, that right there for me is what I mean... Man, this is wrestling again. I'm getting that feeling again to where me as an adult can get off into it," he said.

The build to Elimination Chamber 2023 could kickstart on this week's SmackDown, where Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are reportedly set to come face-to-face.

