The Bloodline's attack on Sami Zayn was "criminal", says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on The Bloodline's brutal attack on Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble, describing it as "criminal."

Last Saturday, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After the match, The Bloodline attacked Owens. However, Zayn refused to join the slaughter of KO. Instead, he turned on Reigns and hit him with a chair. While Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns brutally beat down the former Honorary Uce, Jey Uso left the ring.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T described The Bloodline's attack on Zayn at Royal Rumble as "criminal."

"The beat down that they gave Sami Zayn, that was like, 'somebody call the police.' It was criminal. Me as an adult, I can get off into that all day long. And it wasn't a bunch of blood. It wasn't a bunch of that. It just beat the hell out of him. You know what I mean. So, that right there for me is what I mean by man. This is wrestling again. I'm getting that feeling again to where me as an adult can get off into it," he said. [1:13:06 - 1:13:37]

Booker T says Sami Zayn surprised everyone in WWE

Since joining The Bloodline nearly nine months ago, Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. Many fans and former superstars have praised his performance in the Bloodline angle.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that no one in WWE predicted the amount of success Zayn has had.

"I'm quite sure, I could almost guarantee you this 100% no one thought Sami Zayn was going to get that thing over as big as he has. No one. No one could've predicted that. No one could've seen that coming. But when you got something, and it's working, you say, 'man, let's ride with it. Let's run away a little bit further. Sami has definitely, as well as The Usos, as well as Roman, those guys have been doing a hell of a job," Booker said.

