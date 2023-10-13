'That is not what WWE normally does' - Hall of Famer reacts to company's special exception for Jade Cargill

Eric Bischoff recently talked about an exception that WWE has made for its latest recruit, Jade Cargill.

The former AEW star recently sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling when she signed up with the Stamford-based company. Cargill has since received a warm welcome from her peers and fans.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff talked about WWE using her real name. The Hall of Famer revealed that it was fascinating to see this because the company usually wants to use a new name, especially if someone had previously had another name in another promotion.

"There's no gimmick attorney Mike Dockins, trademark or copyright issues. But [the] point is, typically WWE wants to own that name, they want to merchandise that name. So, they're basically doing a licensing deal with her as opposed to her showing up and being a talent, and they own the license or they own the trademarks. I think that's very interesting, and it does definitely break the paradigm. That is not what WWE normally does, over the decades. Fascinating to me." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Cargill was last seen on television programming during the latest episode of NXT.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair talks about the signing of Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill recently made a sensational move to the Stamford-based company. Fans have since made a list of dream matches she could have, including a potential WrestleMania clash against Bianca Belair.

In a recent interview with UPROXX, Belair expressed her excitement about the signing of the former AEW star and said that Cargill's arrival showed how the Stamford-based company was evolving in regard to black representation.

"It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming into the picture. There are so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it: singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve," Belair said.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the talented star.

