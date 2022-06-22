The Rock sends a heartfelt message to high school dance of special needs students

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent a heartfelt video message to special needs students performing Luau dances for their high school.

The students are part of the PACTS program at Parma City High School in Parma, OH. For their high school spring dance, they performed the Luau dance, which originates from Polynesian countries.

The school's teachers and students created a video inviting Johnson, who is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars in his post-WWE days, to the event.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment couldn't attend the show, citing his busy schedule. He nonetheless sent a video, thanking and encouraging all those taking part in the event:

"This message goes out to all of my friends, all the PACTS students at Parma High School. Guys, thank you so much for the amazing invitation that you guys sent me to come to the Luau 2022 – The Comeback. Thank you guys so much. I saw the videos. I know you guys were trying really hard and I loved it. I loved the videos. I loved everybody’s performances. Thank you guys so much, you are so cool and very talented. Unfortunately, I can’t be there with your today but I am there in spirit, I am there in love and I want you guys to have the best fun." (h/t Thirstyfornews.com)

The Brahma Bull went on to wish all those involved all the best and said that the students performing that day had "gigantic hearts." Even claiming that they are way smarter than he is.

But that's not all. He sent all the students shirts and shoes as gifts. He even gifted the school an Xbox console with an adaptive controller with as many games as they wanted for a whole year.

Madcap Moss recalls advice The Rock gave to him

SmackDown star Madcap Moss revealed that he once received advice from The Rock years ago.

Moss recently concluded his months-long program with former ally Baron Corbin. He is one of the blue brand's most popular babyfaces.

The 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner recently appeared on The Power Trip After Party podcast. He talked about the time The Brahma Bull came to WWE Performance Center years ago and what advice he gave the young talent present there:

“[The Rock] came and talked to a group of us one time and someone asked him about being able to go beyond WWE and get into Hollywood and get into acting,” Moss said. “[The Rock] said, ‘We should all want to transcend the business. We should all want to be that big of a star, but you have to master the business before you can transcend it.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Not only is The Rock one of the biggest names in entertainment today, he is also one of the nicest and most wholesome celebrities out there. He also inspires millions with his success in multiple fields, finding success in most avenues he pursues.

