"The answer to this question all along" - 36-year-old could dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE, according to fans 

With even Cody Rhodes failing to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, fans are wondering whom the promotion will eventually pull the trigger on to end the reign. If reactions to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, The Tribal Chief's former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins could be the one to do the honors.

Reigns and Rollins go a long way back as they found their footing together in WWE as part of The Shield, which also included AEW star Jon Moxley. Though The Messiah and the former Dean Ambrose also became main event stars, it was Roman Reigns who was the most pushed and protected of the three.

The Bloodline Chief is inching on hitting a staggering 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Only a few have come close to ending his reign, one of them being Seth Rollins, who faced him at the Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary didn't even lose the match, as Reigns lost his cool, resulting in the latter being disqualified.

A recent Twitter post asked fans who could be the ideal candidate to defeat Roman Reigns. Fans thronged to the comments section with their picks, with many pointing out how Seth Rollins deserves to dethrone his former friend.

Seth Rollins was seemingly pleased with Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 win

The crowd at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was left in a state of shock after The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2. However, Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, who won their respective matches on the Show of Shows, seemingly looked pleased with the outcome.

A fan clicked the duo's reaction in the stadium, where The Visionary can be spotted giving a toast to fans while Lynch was smiling. Rollins, however, later took to Twitter to clarify that he was actually celebrating fans singing his theme song.

Considering just how over Seth Rollins is currently, it's safe to say fans won't have any problem if WWE picks him to dethrone Roman Reigns down the line.

