"Don't twist it" - Seth Rollins reacts to viral video of him celebrating Roman Reigns' victory at WWE WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has responded to a viral moment that captured him seemingly giving Roman Reigns a toast after he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Many in the WWE Universe were left heartbroken and somewhat angry after Roman Reigns defeated The American Nightmare last night in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

For many fans, it felt like the perfect moment for Cody Rhodes to win the title and finish his story. While that could still happen down the line, it will be nearly impossible for WWE to recreate the moment that could have been last night at the biggest show of the year.

One man who seemed to enjoy the finish to last night's main event was Seth Rollins. A video went viral of The Visionary and Becky Lynch seemingly celebrating The Tribal Chief's victory. However, Rollins recently took to Twitter to clear things up.

The 36-year-old said he was toasting the crowd for singing his theme song and asked fans not to twist it.

"*Toasting to the lovely crowd singing for the wife and I. Don’t twist it," tweeted Seth Rollins.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals he almost got into a fight with Seth Rollins backstage

While most of the on-screen rivals are friends in real life, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes didn't seem to like each other as The American Nightmare recently revealed that he and Rollins almost had a fistfight backstage.

Cody returned to WWE as Rollins' mystery opponent at last year's WrestleMania and went on to defeat The Visionary three times in a row at premium live events.

In a recent interview on the Dan Le Batard Show, The American Nightmare admitted that he didn't get along with Rollins and that he'd probably try and rip his eyes out if the two ever fought.

"For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn't garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

While The Visionary and The American Nightmare may despise each other in real life, their chemistry in the ring is off the charts. Only time will tell if Cody and Seth will ever renew their rivalry on WWE television.

