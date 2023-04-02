"The anti-Dwayne" - Twitter reacts to John Cena putting over Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, and others before leaving

At WrestleMania 39, John Cena suffered another loss, as he was beaten by Austin Theory. The loss meant that Cena was unable to win the United States Championship.

The wrestling world on Twitter has now reacted to Cena putting over stars like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Theory before leaving WWE on a temporary basis.

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 39, the multi-time world champion is expected to return to Hollywood and focus on his ventures outside professional wrestling.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

UncleDaddy @UncleDaddy3000 @Fiend4FolIows If they was fighting Super Cena, they’d all be screwed @Fiend4FolIows If they was fighting Super Cena, they’d all be screwed

jordan @jmince25 @Fiend4FolIows isn't that what people want yet some still complain @Fiend4FolIows isn't that what people want yet some still complain

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @Fiend4FolIows He deserves to choose who’s gonna retire him. He already put on the work for the company, just give him Orton for his last match. @Fiend4FolIows He deserves to choose who’s gonna retire him. He already put on the work for the company, just give him Orton for his last match.

TPee @tpstylez @Fiend4FolIows So you're telling me my man couldn't kick out of 1 finisher man, no I hate this stage in his career So you're telling me my man couldn't kick out of 1 finisher man, no I hate this stage in his career @Fiend4FolIows 💔💔😢So you're telling me my man couldn't kick out of 1 finisher man, no I hate this stage in his career

Reese 🥶💙🤞🏾 @ReeseDixon12 @Fiend4FolIows I like how he’s giving back but I hope it doesn’t get to a point where it becomes meaningless. But then again, Goldberg’s wins were meaningless. @Fiend4FolIows I like how he’s giving back but I hope it doesn’t get to a point where it becomes meaningless. But then again, Goldberg’s wins were meaningless.

Cena and Theory kick-started this year's WrestleMania card. In the closing stages of the match, the veteran had Theory submit to the STF but the referee was down on the mat after a collision.

This allowed Theory to hit Cena with a gruesome low blow behind the ref's back. He followed up with his finishing move for the win, retaining the United States Championship in the process.

It remains to be seen if Cena will appear on RAW after WrestleMania, as WWE hasn't confirmed anything in regards to his future. However, chances are quite unlikely for him to make another appearance in the near future.

