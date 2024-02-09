"The ball is in your court, make this happen" - Former WWE Champion sends message to The Rock

When The Rock was declared as one of TKO's latest board members, the WWE Universe did not expect what was to come. In 2024, it appears the legendary wrestling superstar has turned into a corporate heel.

The Bloodline flexed their power during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, but Cody Rhodes did not flinch. He ultimately reclaimed his spot in the main event of the April spectacle opposite Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking of The Tribal Chief, The Rock's former tag team partner and rival, Mick Foley, took to Instagram with a request to The Great One. Foley wants the former to call Reigns a "Tribal Queef" at some point on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

Check out his post below:

"ROCK…. The ball is in your court, make this happen. @therock …have a nice day! Meme by @stillrealafterparty," wrote Mick Foley.

Mick Foley even reshared the post earlier today. From what transpired at the Press Event on Thursday, though, it looks like The Rock and Roman Reigns are on the same page, at least for now.

Former WWE Superstar discusses the possibility of The Rock vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40

Thanks to The American Nightmare's decision, the main event of WrestleMania 40 is a lock, and it is Reigns vs. Rhodes II. However, a few days ago, it was reported that The Rock is "100% performing" on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

On the latest episode of Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was interested in a potential matchup between the reinvigorated Randy Orton and The Rock. The Viper has made it clear what he intends to do on SmackDown - take down every last member of The Bloodline.

"I don't hate that because Randy's been spicy lately himself. He could have some real good comebacks. I'm surprised they're not doing Rock and Roman. But let me ask you this. Would you rather have Rock and Roman? Or would you rather have Rock be a part of the freakin Bloodline and just throw gasoline on the entire wrestling Galaxy for the next 20 years because no one's beating him?"

It's not out of the realm of possibility if The Rock decides to go after Monday Night RAW's World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The two trash-talked before getting pulled apart.

Backstage, The Bloodline crossed paths with Triple H, who was being interviewed by Jackie Redmond. The Brahma Bull asked the WWE CCO to "fix it," adding that, or else, they will.

Do you believe The Rock will face another WWE Superstar at the Showcase of Immortals this year, as the event celebrates 40 years? Let us know in the comments section below!

