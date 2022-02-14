"The most believable"- Vince Russo picks the best talker of the year (Exclusive)

Vince Russo picked Edge as the best promo for the past year.

Edge has been on fire ever since he made his big return to WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The WWE Hall of Famer won last year's Royal Rumble match and headlined WrestleMania 37 with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. He has been nothing short of impressive over the past 12 months.

Vince Russo recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and was asked to pick the wrestler/manager with the "best promo skills of the year." The choices given to Russo were as follows: Britt Baker, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Edge, and MJF.

Here's Russo's reasoning behind picking The Rated-R Superstar:

"I'm gonna say Edge because he's the most believable. He's the most believable. Here's how I look at it all the time, you gotta understand how I look at it. Would this be how these people really talk? Like, if I was gonna have a conversation with somebody, would this be how they really talk? A lot of people are over the top. Everything is accentuated. Edge is the most realistic, believable talker. I think he was the only one on the list that I worked with, but I would say Edge, 'cause everything with him is a bit more conversational," said Russo. [12:16-13:25]

Many would agree with Vince Russo's pick for the best talker of the year

Edge signed a developmental deal with WWE in 1997. He soon became a popular tag team act with his partner Christian. The duo, along with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz, revolutionized tag team wrestling in the early 2000s. The three teams competed in two iconic Triple Threat matches at back-to-back WrestleManias in 2000 and 2001.

Edge won the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 21, thus kicking off his career as a major singles star. By the time 2011 arrived, he had firmly established himself as one of the greatest heels of all time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. He made a miraculous return from his injury in 2020, and is still going strong on WWE TV.

Edge has consistently been an excellent promo guy throughout his career as a WWE Superstar.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's pick for the best promo of the year?

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Please credit Sportskeeda if you wish to use these quotes or the video on your website

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Anirudh B