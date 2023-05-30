"The best is yet to come!" - Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to released WWE Superstar on her 39th birthday

Charlotte Flair has sent a heartfelt message to a released WWE Superstar on her 39th birthday.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Flair has been on hiatus since dropping the title on the Grandest Stage of Them All and recently was cast in an upcoming wrestling-related film. SmackDown selected the Queen in this year's draft.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax turned 39 years old today. The released superstar made a surprise return as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January but has not appeared since. Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Jax and added how proud she was of her weight loss.

"Happy Birthday WOMAN! @linafanene I am so proud to see how hard your working and can’t wait to see all the amazing things this year is going to bring 🫶🏻🦋 thank you for always having my back no matter what…. We love you biiiiiiiish. the best is yet to come!!!!! 🎂 🥂," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Former WWE star Nia Jax credits Charlotte Flair for helping her on her weight loss journey

Nia Jax recently praised Charlotte Flair for helping her lose 48 pounds by sending her workouts and motivating her.

The Irresistible Force looks a lot different nowadays, and she is crediting Flair for her incredible body transformation. Jax admitted that she contracted the 37-year-old following her wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo about feeling overweight, and The Queen offered to help.

"Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: "I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight" @MsCharlotteWWE to me: "please let me help you! You got this woman" Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺," tweeted Nia Jax.

Nia captured the RAW Women's Championship once during her career and is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades has another opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight when she teams up with Ronda Rousey in the Fatal Four-Way match for the vacant titles.

It will be interesting to see if Jax finds her way back to WWE following her incredible body transformation, as she has stated in the past that she wants to give back to the business.

