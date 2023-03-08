"The biggest event ever done that involves a wrestling ring" – Cody Rhodes on his WWE WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes believes his WWE WrestleMania 39 showdown with Roman Reigns will headline one of the biggest wrestling events ever.

Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event. He will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, The American Nightmare joked about repeatedly saying the phrase "Rhodes to WrestleMania" to promote the show:

"I'm saying that pun regularly," Rhodes said. "You do these little international bites and TV bites. 'Hey, we're on the road, we're on the Rhodes to WrestleMania,' so I've overused the pun myself just because, hey, I don't know how many times I'll be in this position heading into the biggest sports entertainment, the biggest wrestling event, literally ever, just looking at the current metrics. The biggest event ever done that involves a wrestling ring. I don't know how often it'll be like this, so I'm punning away." [0:45 – 1:17]

Cody Rhodes highlights the importance of WWE live events

WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown entertain fans at dozens of untelevised live events per year. Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to face Finn Balor at a show in Springfield, Illinois, on Sunday, March 19.

The 37-year-old is looking forward to appearing in front of another live crowd shortly before his big WrestleMania match:

"What I always say is TV, whether it's Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown, it's almost this really wonderful, beautiful commercial for the match that you might see at a live event, and even with cell phones and all that these days, the live event experience is still very intimate. Things happen that are just for those communities and for those markets and specific moments." [9:09 – 9:33]

Rhodes also spoke about a conversation he plans to have with a WWE legend a day before competing at WrestleMania.

