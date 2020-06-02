The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (June 1)

The messiah continues to be on a roll!

Last night's WWE RAW was decent enough, with some good storyline progression and nothing totally offensive that would constitute a turn-off.

Overall, I would say that RAW is doing better during this year's post-WrestleMania slump than it has in years' past, despite the lack of crowds, which is a credit to the show's creative shakeup last year. Putting Paul Heyman in the lead has worked wonders.

Of course, that didn't stop a few bad segments.

Who got the most and least out of last night's RAW? Let's take a look at them.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Aleister Black

I don't think it's hyperbole to say that this is the best version of Seth Rollins in his long and illustrious WWE career to date. The Monday Night Messiah character is so insufferable and yet so enthralling that you can't help but be interested in what he's doing. He's even better off now than he was as Universal Champion at this time last year.

After making a mockery of Rey Mysterio, he tussled with Aleister Black. The two had a very good match that ended in a screwy fashion, but it was certainly an indicator of what the two could do on a bigger stage without interruption.

When you think about it, Aleister Black is the perfect foil to the Monday Night Messiah character. An extended feud between them getting to explore this aspect of their personalities may be more interesting than the WWE title scene at the moment.

If the RAW is building to a match between these two at SummerSlam (whenever it takes place), you will certainly hear no complaints from me! Rey Mysterio currently feels like a smaller step in a larger picture at which we got some hints last night.