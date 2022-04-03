The Bill Apter WrestleMania Meter: My official match scores from 'Mania night #1

Here is my exclusive score for each WrestleMania 38 match brought to you from my patented 'Mania Meter. It is scored on a 1-through 10 basis, with 10 being the highest rating!

I'm pleased to be joined by Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Riju Dasgupta, who will bring his expertise to the 'Mania Meter! Feel free to leave your comments.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs - WrestleMania 38 - NIGHT 1

Winner - The Usos

Apter Score: 5 -- Okay, opening match - not overly hot but good and surprising how short it was as well as the result. The Usos retained their belts after Boogs was injured and Shinsuke was double-teamed and pinned.

Riju Score: 5.5 -- Decent match. The end was a bit surprising. I expected a stronger opener.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss at ringside)

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Apter Score: 5 - Drew was in top form and even did a swan dive over the top rope onto Corbin and Moss outside the ring. Corbin tried his "End of Days" finisher but Drew kicked out. In the end, it was a "Claymore" kick as Drew won the WrestleMania match!

Riju Score: 5.5 - They were good sports, but the feud didn't do much for me. Should have followed up the last match with a stronger contest.

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Winners: The Miz and Logan Paul

Apter Score: 7.5 The live crowd at WrestleMania was really into this match. Lots of expert double-teaming by Miz and Paul. It surprised me how good Paul was at times, as this was his WWE in-ring debut. Dominik was at his best with some excellent flying maneuvers, as was Mysterio Sr. as well.

A "Three Amigos" set of suplexes by Rey onto The Miz was very impressive, as was Logan Paul's version of that series of moves. After a double 619 by the Mysterios on Logan, who was ready to be pinned, The Miz ran in and hit Rey with the "Skull Crushing Finale" for the pin! After the win, The A-Lister performed the move and betrayed his partner Logan Paul at WrestleMania!

Riju Score: 6.5 - 5.5 for the match and 1 for the post-match angle. Paul performed much better than I anticipated. The Miz is fantastic!

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Winner and new champion: Bianca Belair

Apter Score: 10 - Bianca's WrestleMania entrance gets its own 10 as well! You could feel the heat between the two as they went at it with fierce fists and submission moves. Lots of false finishes. Both stars gave this match their excellent in-ring performances.

Becky's devastating "Manhandle Slam" on the ring steps almost ended it for Bianca, but the latter came back with a "Kiss of Death" that knocked Becky senseless. Three seconds later Bianca was awarded the RAW Women's championship belt!

Riju Score: 9 -- Fantastic contest. Everything was right. I don't think anything can top this match tonight.

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Apter Score: 10 - Another 10 for entrance alone. AEW vs. WWE! Fans are solidly behind Cody. The good pro wrestling match was reminiscent of an AEW-style match. Cody had the lead early on, but a "Falcon Arrow" by Rollins turned the tide, and he nearly pinned Cody. Rhodes came back with a "Cross-Rhodes," but his opponent kicked out at the two counts!

Rollins hit an inverted suplex off the ropes but still could not get the pin! More pin attempts, including Cody using the "Pedigree!" He used three "Cross-Rhodes" and punches and a "Bionic Elbow" like his dad used to do -- and finally pinned Seth Rollins. It was awesome!

Riju Score: 8 - Beautiful tribute to Dusty Rhodes at WrestleMania. I've never had the pleasure of meeting him like Mr. Apter, but I bet he would be so proud of the moment Cody used the Bionic Elbow. Not a perfect match, but it did the job!

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Winner and still the champion: Charlotte Flair

Apter Score: 10 - Ronda looked so intimidating. Referee is "Little Nature Boy" Charles Robinson! Charlotte was very aggressive, punishing Rousey early on. Ronda used lots of punches and kicks to combat Charlotte. Flair speared out of nowhere and had a near-pin fall. Several Flair chops weakened Ronda but again, the former could not beat her.

Ronda used the ankle lock, but Charlotte reversed it and got her opponent in the grip! Rousey escaped and then continued to batter each other. However, Flair locked in the figure-8, but Ronda reversed it! A break is called as they get to the ropes. Charlotte with "Natural Selection" but no pin, nor did Ronda get one with the "Piper's Pit" as Charlotte had her feet on the ropes.

The referee is knocked out by accident and Ronda has Charlotte tapping out. Ronda goes to wake up the referee, and Charlotte moves in quickly. She boots Ronda in the face and pins her as the referee comes to his senses! Hard-fought battle by both of them -- excellent performances at WrestleMania!

Riju Score: 8 -- I admit I was a little burned out after the last two matches. It was a great contest, but I didn't pay as much attention as I should have. In my defense, Mr. Apter mentioned snacks that made me hungry. Solid match nevertheless -- a good 8 out of 10!

The Special KO Show at WrestleMania 38 featuring special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin has not lost a beat. He accepted Owen's challenge for a no-holds-barred match at WrestleMania. A referee was called in, and after 19 years away he made his comeback at another WrestleMania 38!

No Holds Barred Match between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Winner - Stone Cold Steve Austin

A slugfest ensued, with Austin getting the best of Owens, trapping him n a corner and stomping him. With Owens down, Austin called for a beer one was tossed in, and he sipped and continued the assault. The action went outside the ring. Austin was able to slam Austin's head into the corner post and then pummel him with a tripod and fists.

Owens pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up, but Austin smashed Owens into it, and then they fought through the crowd! Owens suplexed Austin on the concrete floor. He kicked Austin repeatedly. Owens was slammed onto the commentary table.

Austin chugged two beers and jumped on top of Owens. Owens got into Austin's jeep that Austin came into the ring earlier. Austin drove Owens to the stage and suplexed him there several times. They fought back to the ring -- with Austin in total command. A few more beers and Owens used the stunner on Austin, who kicked off at the count of two.

With Austin down, Owens got a chair. He went to hit Austin, and the chair hit the ropes and backfired onto Owens. Austin used a stunner and pinned Kevin Owens. The fans got what they came here to see tonight!

LET'S GIVE IT A 10 AND A "HELL YEAH" FROM ME AND RIJU!

