The Bloodline arrives at WWE SmackDown without major member; Potential hint regarding main event outcome?

The Bloodline has made the trip to Saudi Arabia ahead of Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, a recent video of the stable arriving at the show reveals that a major member is missing.

Tonga Loa, who is the brother of Tama Tonga, doesn't appear to have made the trip to The Middle East for the event, which could be a hint surrounding the outcome of the main event match between Tama and Randy Orton.

Tonga Loa joined the group back at Backlash and has since helped his brother into the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament, so it's unclear why he wouldn't make the trip.

It's possible that he won't be needed if Tama loses the match since he won't then be part of the final or the King and Queen of the Ring card. The winner of tonight's match is set to face Gunther in the final tomorrow night, and whilst it would be interesting to see Imperium up against The Bloodline, that doesn't appear to be the plan.

All will become clear on SmackDown, which airs seven hours earlier for Europe this week ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Will The Bloodline add more members on WWE SmackDown?

At present, The Bloodline consists of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. But there could be a new name set to be added to the group in the near future since there have been teases that Jacob Fatu is heading to WWE.

Fatu reportedly signed with the company last month. Many expected him to debut at WrestleMania or Backlash. Still, since the Bloodline appears to be recruiting at the moment, if Tama Tonga gets through to the final, it could be a hint that he's set to debut since Tonga Loa doesn't appear to have made the trip.