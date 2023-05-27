"The Bloodline is collapsing and it's all your fault" - Sami Zayn blames top champion on WWE SmackDown

Current WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed The Usos true colors of Roman Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Bloodline faction has found itself under a massive rock, and that's visible on WWE programming. In the main event, The Prizefighter, alongside Sami, invited Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline to the KO Show.

However, The Usos confronted Sami Zayn and Owens, which led to Jimmy Uso referring to himself as "The Tribal Chief" in the heat of the moment.

When Roman Reigns showed up to get a grip on Jimmy's words, Zayn mentioned it was his fault that the Bloodline was collapsing, which was an end for them.

"The Bloodline is collapsing, and it's all your fault," Sami Zayn asserted.

Since Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, Reigns has been disappointed with them. When they lost the titles again on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago, The Tribal Chief took the matter into his own hands.

He challenged Kevin Owens and Sami for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions, with Solo Sikoa by his side.

The decision by Reigns has rubbed the twins in the wrong way, and Jimmy Uso did not hold back from standing up to The Tribal Chief on the latest SmackDown episode.

What did you think of the KO show segment on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes