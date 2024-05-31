The Bloodline facing a huge issue on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence; WWE may have officially caused a big problem

The Bloodline has been at the center of controversy on WWE SmackDown. In Roman Reigns's absence, Solo Sikoa has made changes to the team that have not reflected well on the faction overall. It appears that they may be in trouble.

After Reigns' loss at WrestleMania, where the star left to prepare for his next big run in WWE, Solo Sikoa took charge of the group. He has since claimed to have spoken to Roman Reigns and that he's in charge of The Bloodline until the Tribal Chief returns. With Paul Heyman not having spoken to Reigns, this remains a doubt.

In Roman Reigns' absence, Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the Bloodline and, at that time, introduced Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the group instead. The three have been a dominant force, attacking different stars to establish themselves as a threat to the blue brand.

However, there appears to be an issue with Bloodline and Solo Sikoa's plans. Although Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are in the Bloodline, with Tama Tonga having even participated in several matches, it appears that they have not been added to WWE's official roster. On WWE's site, where current superstars are listed, neither star has featured, leading to doubts about their status.

It remains to be seen if the company fixes this soon or if it signals bigger issues for the Bloodline. With Roman Reigns himself not having confirmed the status of the two new arrivals, their position in the company may be tenuous. At this time, it's not certain if WWE is waiting for word from Reigns himself to make them a part of the official roster, in which case Solo Sikoa may be facing issues.

Solo Sikoa is the one responsible for having added the WWE stars to the Bloodline, not Roman Reigns

While Paul Heyman is usually the one in charge of taking care of the group, the Wise Man was not aware of the changes and debuts that Sikoa was planning.

The current tribal chief orchestrated the entire situation, and as a result, there's a chance that he may have added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the WWE roster without taking the necessary steps to make them official—something the company may have overlooked as well.

Now, fans will have to wait to see how things play out on the blue brand.

