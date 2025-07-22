The Bloodline is hated over The Rock due to former WWE Champion's personal issues with the family: "Doesn't mean I like him"

The Rock is a real-life member of The Bloodline (the Anoa'i family) and was once part of the WWE group led by Roman Reigns. His good friend and current WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre, has explained why he doesn't hate The Final Boss despite him being a member of the family.McIntyre has had issues with The Bloodline in the past. He unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. McIntyre has also had his fair share of issues with Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and even Sami Zayn.Speaking to Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, McIntyre explained why he admires The Rock, stating that The Great One has always looked out for him. He added that he has issues with The Bloodline, as they have wronged him personally.&quot;He's someone that's always been there and looked after me, which is very cool. And sometimes, like our smart fans on the internet, 'Oh Drew, if you hate The Bloodline so much, why do you like The Rock?' I don't hate them because they're part of the family. If you wrong me personally, then I don't like you. You know, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, just because he does this now [Yeet gesture] and says 'Yeet', you like him, doesn't mean I like him. I got PTSD for what his family did to me. Roman went on vacation, drank some margaritas, got some abs. You like him, doesn't mean I like him, sc**wing me over in front of my family,&quot; said McIntyre. [50:48-51:17] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew McIntyre wants to beat the &quot;bi**h&quot; version of John Cena for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipDrew McIntyre wants to get his hands on the WWE World Championship. He has claimed that he wants to beat John Cena, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.During the same interview, the 40-year-old superstar said:&quot;I was out for five weeks. I came back, new mindset, new Drew. I'm not getting involved in these personal issues I've been involved with for the past two years. People like [CM] Punk and [Damian] Priest. That's not getting me any titles. I want the da*n title back. I want that win over Randy [Orton] to put me on track. To beat [John] Cena, the current bi**h version of Cena, and he screwed it all up. He being Jelly Roll. He deserved to get kicked in his stupid face.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcIntyre will team up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam for a tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.If you use quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.