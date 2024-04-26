The Bloodline may have a worrying development, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns has seemingly taken a hiatus after the events of WWE WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline has seen some new developments. However, recent booking decisions have wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell worried.

Solo Sikoa has taken advantage of the void left behind after Roman's departure and is seemingly attempting to take control of the group. The addition of Tama Tonga and the removal of Jimmy Uso signals that there are plans for a new era for The Bloodline.

Dutch Mantell thinks that although WWE is capable of making it into a good storyline, the rising number of Samoans could turn out to be a problem, especially considering rumors of Jacob Fatu also joining the roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch stated:

"This is what I worry though. They are stocking it up with too many Samoans at this point. There is too much of a good thing. Now they will make it work, I am not saying that. But I am saying, I mean they got a ton right now. They got seven before they added anybody." [3:05 onwards]

The WWE veteran is appreciative of how new Bloodline members are being introduced

While Dutch Mantell is concerned about the addition of more Samoans, he thinks that WWE is taking the right step by introducing them at a controlled pace.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained his thoughts about the new additions:

"But see they are not introducing them in a hurry. They gonna introduce them. They gonna introduce them, let you get used to them, let the fans get used to them, get their own personality and we will see where it leads." [5:20 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Bloodline.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.