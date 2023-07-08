The Bloodline members get laid out by 37-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown saw former tag team champion Jey Uso attacking The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The show started with The Usos holding a Tribal Court for Reigns for his mind-bending manipulation and mental abuse over the years until The Bloodline's implosion and Civil War match.

However, The Tribal Chief again played tricks on Jey Uso and hit him with a low blow as Solo Sikoa and Reigns went unhinged on The Usos. As a result, Jimmy Uso was sent to a local medical facility for treatment.

This surely rubbed the Jey in the wrong way, and he looked for Roman Reigns in the building. In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman told the champion about Jey, and they waited for him in the ring.

Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman were in the ring before one-half of The Usos came down, marching through the crowd. He did not waste a second unleashing on The Enforcer by sending him through the ring post.

Main event Jey Uso took a steel chair in his hands and turned his attention toward The Tribal Chief. The WWE Universe witnessed the former tag team champion destroying Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with the steel chair.

He also asserted that the score has to be settled in a trial by combat and challenged Reigns for the title on the upcoming Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline leader will accept Jey's challenge.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes