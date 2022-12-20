The Bloodline on RAW was "absolutely stupid and ridiculous," feels former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke out against The Bloodline creating chaos on Monday Night RAW.

The faction disrupted the show on several occasions this week. After Roman Reigns mentioned that Kevin Owens would need the entire RAW roster's help, The Bloodline went about systematically beating down WWE superstars. Mustafa Ali, Anderson and Gallows, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and several other superstars fell victim to them.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that it was astonishing that The Bloodline managed to disrupt the show repeatedly. He detailed that Adam Pearce had several WWE officials and security personnel who should've escorted the troublemakers after the first couple of times.

"I just think that's lowering the bar man. I really do because how ridiculous is it that you got these four guys that keep interrupting the show, and 15 times throughout the show, Pearce is running down there with a hundred guys? That, to me, looked absolutely stupid and ridiculous. At some point bro, you gotta escort them out of the building." [6:32 - 7:06]

It was a mixed night for The Bloodline on WWE RAW

This week's episode of RAW was marred by The Bloodline taking out any superstar that could potentially help Kevin Owens in his crusade against Roman Reigns.

During one of these altercations, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found himself in a matchup against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One almost had the win, but some interference from Solo Sikoa ensured that Sami walked out with the victory.

It wasn't too rosy for The Usos either, as they faced the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a tag team match in the main event. The match was full of distractions, with The O.C., Solo Sikoa, and even Austin Theory making appearances. Finally, KO hit the Pop-up Powerbomb on Jimmy Uso to close the hard-fought affair.

