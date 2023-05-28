The Bloodline's fierce rival reacts to Jimmy Uso's attack on Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions

The Bloodline finally imploded at WWE Night of Champions as Jimmy Uso laid out Roman Reigns with multiple superkicks. The whole wrestling world has been stunned after the incident, with many taking to social media to share their reactions. Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order also did not take long to react to his rival faction's collapse.

WWE has been planting the seeds for The Bloodline's implosion for a long time. While Roman advised The Usos to stay away from his match at Night of Champions, the duo still came out to help him and Solo Sikoa. However, they accidentally Superkicked Sikoa, which further increased the tension between them and The Tribal Chief. Roman then got in the face of the twins and shoved them away, resulting in Jimmy finally losing his cool as he delivered multiple Superkicks to Reigns.

The sequence caused a major uproar in the wrestling fraternity as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens handed Roman Reigns his first clean PLE loss since 2019. Santos Escobar also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the demise of The Bloodline.

The LWO was recently embroiled in a feud with the Samoan faction as Roman Reigns made a deal with The Judgment Day to take care of their problems while Finn Balor and Co. were assigned to deal with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns is likely to face Jimmy Uso at WWE Money in the Bank

Jimmy Uso's attack on Roman Reigns is bound to have repercussions for the former tag team champions, as The Tribal Chief is not one to take betrayal lightly.

It has been reported in the past that Reigns is slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank against one of The Usos. If tonight's any indication, Jimmy will most likely be the one facing his cousin at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The other direction for the Anoa'i family members could be a tag team match between The Usos and Roman & Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer is bound to be enraged by his brothers' action tonight and will be looking for retribution.

