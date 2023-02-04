The Bloodline's Paul Heyman breaks silence regarding Sami Zayn ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's alliance with Sami Zayn took a shocking turn at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 when Zayn attacked the Tribal Chief following a post-match beating on Kevin Owens. Today, Paul Heyman broke his silence regarding the former Honorary Uce's actions against Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Last week, The Bloodline was shocked to its core when Sami Zayn did the unthinkable to Roman Reigns. After months of winning the stable's trust, the Great Liberator chose Kevin Owens and ended his alliance with the group when he hit Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair.

The group immediately attacked Zayn for his actions except for Jey Uso who was brokenhearted by the Honorary Uce's actions against the group. Today, Paul Heyman posted a message regarding the former Honorary Uce ahead of WWE SmackDown:

"The flowers on the lei represent the members of the Bloodline. When attached to the vine (or the family itself), the flowers stay fresh, vibrant, alive. When removed from the vine ..."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the blue brand after WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman was against the Honorary Uce during 'The Trial of Sami Zayn' on WWE RAW XXX

After months of pleasing The Bloodline, Sami Zayn received the highest honor in the form of Honorary Uce. However, Zayn's status with the stable began to change as Kevin Owens returned to SmackDown.

The stable began questioning the Honorary Uce's decisions, and he often found himself in difficult situations. Two weeks before Royal Rumble PLE, the group canceled the Acknowledgment Ceremony and held a trial for Sami Zayn.

On RAW XXX, Paul Heyman viciously made verbal attacks towards the Honorary Uce and put him on trial in front of Roman Reigns. Before the Tribal Chief gave his final verdict, Jey Uso stepped in for Zayn.

Later, the Honorary Uce also assisted Jey Uso to retain their RAW Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day when Jimmy Uso was injured. Sadly, Zayn did what Jey couldn't years ago as he tried to end Roman Reigns and leave the group.

Do you think Sami Zayn will dethrone Roman Reigns ahead or at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

