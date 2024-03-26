The Bloodline's Paul Heyman sends one-word message after being spotted with Drew McIntyre backstage on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has shared his reaction to being spotted backstage with Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

On RAW, Drew McIntyre was involved in a segment with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The segment ended with McIntyre being hit with a Stomp by The Visionary. Shortly after, The Scottish Warrior was seen chatting backstage with The Wiseman.

Paul Heyman has now shared a story on Instagram, reacting to his chat with McIntyre.

About two years ago, Drew McIntyre was Roman Reigns' biggest nemesis. The duo feuded on the Road to Clash at the Castle 2022 and competed in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at the mega event. That night, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and interfered in the match, thus helping Reigns retain his title.

A lot has changed over the past two years. McIntyre is now one of the biggest heels in the company. He has been doing exceptional work on social media when it comes to targeting his foes, most notably CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

McIntyre is all set to take on Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL and is hell-bent on winning the top prize at The Show of Shows.

