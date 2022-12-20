"The Bloodline's over and Roman's over"- Wrestling veteran slams WWE's booking of Roman Reigns' current stable (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized The Bloodline members Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn following the RAW segment.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn faced AJ Styles in a singles match and the former successfully defeated the Phenomenal One. The Usos also faced Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on the same episode. Despite getting help from Solo Sikoa, The Usos were unable to pick up a win against Rollins and Owens.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that The Bloodline's storyline has become too long. He added that he feels the Roman Reigns and co. story doesn't intrigue the fans anymore:

"Bro listen, I'm sorry man, everybody, you know, The Bloodline's over, and Roman's over, and Sami Zayn's over and all these are so over, bro I'm sorry man, to me they are now starting to beat this Bloodline stuff. This is what happened to nWo bro. This is where Eric gave us the opening because they went so long with nWo and it got so watered down to the point of it meaning nothing... I mean the more and more you go to the well bro, the less and less and less luster it has and that's where I feel sad bro." (30:40- 32:10)

Elias sent out a warning to Roman Reigns' stable The Bloodline

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias recently sent out a warning to Roman Reigns' stable, The Bloodline.

Speaking on RAW Talk, the current star mentioned how embarrassing it was for him to get hit by The Bloodline with his own guitar. He further spoke of the losses that he suffered because of the heel stable:

"The Bloodline, they’ve taken almost everything from me, they’ve taken my partner from me, they tried to end my career last week and tonight they smashed me with my own guitar its ridiculous. Their running wild and they need to be stopped," said Elias.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will continue with the same storyline for The Bloodline or not.

