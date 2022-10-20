The newest member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, recently revealed that his bout against Johnny Knoxville is one of his favorite WWE matches.

At WrestleMania 38, Sami Zayn locked horns with the Hollywood daredevil in a unique stipulation match. Considering Knoxville's lack of experience inside the ring, the responsibility was seemingly on Zayn's shoulders to deliver an entertaining contest. The former champion did not disappoint, as his match was praised by fans and critics alike.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zayn expressed pride in his 'Mania' match with Johnny Knoxville. He also highlighted the uniqueness of the contest.

"It's one of my favorite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it (...) I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Sami Zayn's memorable WrestleMania match with Knoxville proved that he is one of the most talented and reliable stars on the WWE roster.

Sami Zayn details ongoing tension with fellow Bloodline member

The Canadian star was recently included in the fearsome faction as its Honorary Uce by Roman Reigns. However, fellow stablemate Jey Uso hasn't appreciated Zayn's inclusion.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, the Bloodline member stated that he had a cordial relationship with Jey back in the day. However, he was surprised by the Undisputed Tag Team Champion's recent actions.

"It's getting kinda weird with Jey, because we used to get along great. I've known them [The Usos] for 10 years; we've always got along like peas in a pod. But this time around things are a little different, he [Jey] is a little different (...) In the last 9 or 10 years, whatever it is, I've never known him to be like this, so snappy and so angry," said Zayn. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Watch the full video below:

The rift in The Bloodline seems to grow as Jey Uso failed to help Sami in the latter's recent match against Matt Riddle. Fans must wait and see what's next in this exciting storyline.

Will Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's tension destroy The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes