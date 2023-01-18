The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa destroys WWE Superstar with a humiliating 4-word description

The Bloodline recently crossed paths with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, but one particular interaction involving Solo Sikoa piqued fans' interest.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa made an appearance on RAW earlier this week, where they opened the show. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions announced a massive segment featuring Roman Reigns and "other Bloodline members" for RAW XXX next week.

However, The Judgment Day members took the opportunity to assert dominance by interrupting the SmackDown faction. During this segment, we saw "Ex-Con Dom" take a shot at Solo Sikoa. Dominik labeled Sikoa a "Wannabe Street Champion," and said he wasn't strong enough to survive a couple of hours inside prison.

Sikoa stepped up to engage in a staredown with Dominik, but Rhea Ripley promptly replaced the latter. The two factions eventually engaged in a brawl, but the incident involving Sikoa, Dominik, and Ripley started several conversations on social media.

Sikoa recently took to his Instagram to share a video of Dominik insulting him on RAW and taunting The Judgment Day member for not backing his claims.

"All bark... no bite," wrote Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa did not mince his words

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley previously took to Twitter to warn Solo Sikoa against stepping up to Dominik. She asserted that she will always defend her "Dom Dom" and does not feel intimidated by The Bloodline's Enforcer.

The Usos set to defend WWE RAW Tag Team Championship next week

The red brand is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary next Monday. WWE has made several big announcements for next week's RAW XXX, including a championship match.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik are set to challenge The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Recent backstage reports have suggested that WWE is planning to de-unify the tag team gold. Thus, Priest and Dominik have a good chance of winning the titles and moving them back to RAW.

The other title match of the night will see Bobby Lashley challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Bayley are set to lock horns in a Steel Cage Match on the show.

