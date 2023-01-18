26-year-old WWE Superstar issues a warning to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa following WWE RAW

The Bloodline has continued to dominate WWE since unifying multiple titles across RAW and SmackDown. However, it looks like the stable met their match on WWE RAW when they confronted The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley recently issued a warning to Solo Sikoa following their interaction on the red brand.

Last year, The Bloodline began appearing on both brands after The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro and unified the belts. The Usos have crossed over 500 days as champions, but Adam Pierce decided to split the tag belts back and hold two #1 Contender's matches.

Last week, The Judgment Day earned the right to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Rhea Ripley confronted Solo Sikoa last night after he tried to intimidate Dominik Mysterio. Today, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day had a message for The Enforcer. Check it out:

"Step to @dominik_35, you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa, it doesn’t faze me."

It will be interesting to see what role the two powerhouses from each stable will play heading into RAW's 30th-anniversary episode, which takes place next week.

The Judgment Day is set to face The Bloodline's Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships

The Judgment Day has been the dominant stable on the red brand ever since Edge created it after WrestleMania 38. However, the stable underwent a leadership change when Finn Balor joined the group.

Last year, The Judgment Day spent months establishing their place on the roster while feuding with Edge, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and The O.C., and were victorious on numerous occasions.

Last week, the stable won the #1 Contender's match and earned a shot against The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships on the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day will face Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline in a tag team match for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Do you think The Judgment Day will find a way to beat The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

