What matches are announced for WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary?

Next week's episode of the red brand is set to be special, as it will host WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary show. Due to the momentous occasion, multiple exciting matches are lined up, and legends are set to make an appearance.

Monday is not a usual favorite day for most people, but some wrestling fans anticipate the beginning of the week because of WWE RAW. One of the flagship shows of the Stamford-based promotion, RAW debuted on January 11, 1993, on USA Network and has been going strong for three decades now. The company has created an exciting match card to celebrate this milestone.

The January 23, 2023, episode of WWE RAW 30th Anniversary will feature numerous singles and title matches. After weeks of brawling, Bayley and Becky Lynch will finally face each other one-on-one inside a steel cage.

The Usos will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day. Another person who is set to defend his title is Austin Theory. After an exciting six-way elimination match on this week's show, Bobby Lashley will have the chance to become the United States Champion once again.

The recent episode of the Monday show also revealed that The Bloodline would hold an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns. It was announced that every generation of the Anoa'i family would be present, which could possibly include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

WWE RAW 30th Anniversary will also feature a number of legends

The Great One's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion is still up in the air. Still, fans can see their favorite veterans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Teddy Long, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Kurt Angle, and Bella Twins are confirmed to appear for the 30th Anniversary special. As it is the final RAW episode before the highly anticipated Royal Rumble premium live event, other surprises might also occur during the show.

It will be interesting to see what will transpire during the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, especially with the addition of numerous Hall of Famers.

