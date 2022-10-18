Member of The Bloodline wants one-on-one match with former WWE Champion

Current WWE star and newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa recently revealed that he'd like to work with Rey Mysterio in a match.

Sikoa recently joined the dominant faction in September 2022, which consists of his brothers, The Usos, as well as his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Since becoming a part of the faction, the 29-year-old has been immediately thrust into the main event scene in WWE.

During a recent interview with Cheap Heat, the SmackDown star said that he'd like to work with Rey Mysterio, stating that due to the luchador's relationship with Solo's dad Rikishi, the former WWE Champion has always been a good friend of his family.

"He's been a family friend of ours for a very, very long time," said Sikoa. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Watch the full interview below:

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut on September 3 at WWE Clash At The Castle after he helped Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre.

Wrestling veteran compared The Bloodline to the iconic faction

With the tag team and world titles currently in possession of the group and Roman Reigns having been Universal champion for over 775 days, the group has been atop of WWE for a very long time.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru show, Jim Cornette compared The Bloodline to the iconic group, The Four Horsemen, which had a similar reign of dominance in the 1980s.

"Roman Reigns then speaks nine minutes in, it takes him four minutes. I know they're big stars and I know it's a big entrance but they're not the only ones. I think that's why the show takes forever, they feel like instead of filling three hours with action, we will make everything last longer. But however, this is the top group in the business right now, this is the modern day Four Horsemen," said Cornette. [H/T Sportskeeda]

The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns is set to face Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event next month in Saudi Arabia, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the line.

