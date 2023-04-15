The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa posts an interesting update following WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has been rampant on WWE RAW and SmackDown after suffering his first singles loss on the main roster to Cody Rhodes. After the events of the blue brand, Sikoa posted an interesting update following his win over a fellow rival.

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his shocking debut on the main roster after he ruined Drew McIntyre's moment in his homeland by aligning with The Bloodline. Sikoa was undefeated on the main roster for months before losing to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Last night, Sikoa once again defeated Matt Riddle in singles competition on the blue brand with the help of Jimmy and Jey Usos. After the show, The Enforcer posted an interesting update that hinted that the rivalry between the two stars is far from over. Check it out:

Even with the victory, Sikoa is not done with The Original Bro, and there is a huge possibility that Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey could face Riddle, Zayn, and Owens in a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash 2023.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa put Matt Riddle out of action for over four months on WWE RAW

Last year, The Bloodline began feuding with RK-Bro, and The Usos eventually won the RAW Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, Randy Orton disappeared from weekly television after a brutal assault from the stable.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle went out to get revenge for his fallen partner but failed to do so. Later, Solo Sikoa joined the stable after assisting Roman Reigns in retaining his titles at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

By the end of the year, The Original Bro once again went after The Bloodline. However, he was abruptly stopped by The Enforcer of the stable. In December 2022, Sikoa brutally assaulted Riddle and put him on the shelf.

After months of hiatus and recovering from The Enforcer's attack, Matt Riddle made his way back to WWE after WrestleMania 39. Last week, he saved Sami Zayn from a beatdown by Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comment section below.

