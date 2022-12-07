The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa reveals major "generation vs generation" scrapped plans before moving to WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has dominated the year with the inclusion of Solo Sikoa in their stable after WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. However, Sikoa's addition to the faction came as a surprise to the fans. The rising star recently revealed major scrapped plans, including Bron Breakker on NXT.

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his debut on NXT and began calling himself 'The Street Champion'. He later moved to the main roster, where he assisted Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle to retain his championship.

Since then, Solo Sikoa has been the Enforcer of The Bloodline as he protects the remaining members of the group. Speaking on Superstar Crossover, Sikoa revealed that there were some major plans pitched for him on the Black and Gold brand before moving to the main roster:

"I felt like before I got called up there were a lot of plans. To go after Carmelo Hayes, maybe Bron Breakker. You know, generation vs generation, but I felt like it worked out just fine, man. Just to let everybody know that I never lost the North American Championship and I had to give up. So those are two different things." (From 2:32 to 2:55)

Unfortunately, fans never got to witness the Generation vs. Generation match between Sikoa and Bron Breakker.

What did Solo Siko do after joining The Bloodline?

In September, Drew McIntyre went head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his home country of Wales. In the closing moments of the match, McIntyre hit Reigns with a Claymore but out came Solo Sikoa to protect The Head of The Table.

After aligning with The Bloodline, Sikoa reached new heights as he joined the blue brand. However, he made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT, where he faced Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship. After a Spinning Solo and Uso splash, Sikoa became the new champion.

He held the title for over a week and even defended the title on an episode of SmackDown against Madcap Moss before Shawn Michaels made him relinquish the title.

Since then, he has often been seen teaming up with Sami Zayn on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if the rising star goes after the United States or Intercontinental Championship on the main roster.

What do you think of Solo Sikoa's run with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

