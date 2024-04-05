The Bloodline screwing top WWE Superstar (not Cody Rhodes) at WrestleMania XL will definitely happen, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Bloodline will screw Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Main Event Jey will square off against his twin brother Jimmy, for the first time ever this Saturday at WrestleMania XL. While many expect the RAW superstar to defeat The Bloodline member, the TNA legend believes the latter will emerge victorious.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said that The Bloodline would predictably interfere and cost Jey the match against his twin brother. He added that Jimmy would surely go bragging about a win over his much more accomplished singles competitor twin brother.

"'I feel like Jimmy needs that win more'. Wouldn't it help him, right? 'I think outside interference.' Sure, definitely. Bloodline screws it up somehow again ad nauseam for the 55,000th time. Jimmy gets to go around bragging that he beat Main Event Jey Uso," he said. [1:05:01 - 1:05:19]

Will WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi play a role in the match?

Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has been hyping the upcoming WrestleMania fight between his sons. He even dubbed it a "dream match."

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see Rikishi return to play a role in his sons' match at the Show of Shows.

"Kishi should show up for that Jimmy and Jey match in my opinion. That'd be awesome," he said.

The Bloodline will be very occupied at WrestleMania XL. While Jimmy Uso will fight his brother, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock are set to square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One.

The Tribal Chief will also defend his title against The American Nightmare on Night Two. If The Final Boss and his partner win the tag team fight, the title match on Night Two would be contested under 'Bloodline Rules', meaning outside interferences would be legal.

