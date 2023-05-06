The Bloodline is set to make history without Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash 2023

Roman Reigns and The Usos have broken several records and made history in WWE since 2021, when the trio became the most dominant faction in the world of sports entertainment. However, Solo Siko and The Usos are set to make their own illustrious record without The Tribal Chief in Puerto Rico.

Last month, The Tribal Chief began to distance himself from The Usos after the duo failed to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa also grew suspicious of his brother and often had a staredown with Jey Uso.

The Bloodline members will face the team of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. The trio will also be making history at the event as the only second team of siblings to ever team up inside the squared circle in over thirty years. Check it out:

"What do The Bloodline and The Hart family have in common? Only once in @WWE has there been a PPV tag team match that features 3+ siblings (and no other partners). It was Survivor Series 1993; the Harts. At #WWEBacklash, The @WWEUsos & @WWESoloSikoa join them on this list."

In 1993, The Harts set this record when all four of them teamed up at Survivor Series to go up against Shawn Michaels and his Knights. Nearly 30 years later, The Bloodline is about to achieve the same feat, with the exclusion of Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns' next appearance revealed following WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns began eliminating some of his biggest opponents on the Road to WrestleMania. Within four weeks, The Tribal Chief faced and defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The stage was set for one of the biggest showdowns in the company's history when Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes went up against The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, The American Nightmare failed.

Reigns has not been seen on weekly television since Cody Rhodes was brutally taken out by Brock Lesnar on RAW after WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns also has no title defense scheduled for WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Last night, WWE revealed that The Tribal Chief's next appearance will be on the blue brand following the events of Backlash in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see which superstar ends up facing Roman Reigns at Night of Champions.

